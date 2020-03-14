|
|
Letonya "Toni" Patrice Carr, age 45, of Gurnee, Illinois, joined family members in Heaven March 2, 2020. She was the daughter of late Willie Paul and Mildred Lee Carr, and was born August 23, 1974, in Jackson, Mississippi. She graduated with a B.B.A from Jackson State University in 1999, then continued education at Colombia College of Missouri in 2001. Toni spent most of years working as Quality Assurance Specialist at Abbott and AbbVie.
Toni is survived by her beloved older brother Dwayne Carr of Kenosha, her nieces Keshia Carr, Jasmine Carr, and Alexis Carr, all of Kenosha, and her great niece Felicity Edwards. Toni will be truly missed by her close friends and extended family.
On Saturday, March 14, 2020, family and friends will join together to celebrate Toni's life and have balloon release. This will be held at the Illinois State Beach at 11am-3pm. The family will have a private burial in Pearl, Mississippi on March 28, 2020 at the New Hope Missionary Baptist Church.
Published in the Lake County News Sun on Mar. 14, 2020