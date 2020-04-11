|
Lewis R. Rigwood, 85, of North Chicago, IL passed away on April 3, 2020 at home. He was employed at OMC/Johnson Motors in Waukegan and retired after thirty years. He served in the U.S. Army from 1957 to 1959. He married his wife Sally (nee Walczak) on Sept 5, 1959 at Holy Rosary Church (now Queen of Peace Church/Most Blessed Trinity Parish). They were married for 60 years. He is survived by six children, and eleven grandchildren: three daughters: Patricia (C.J. Brown) Rigwood; and Anne (Mike) Drasler and their children: Ben (Laura) Drasler, Victoria (Rob) Pluta, and Logan Drasler; and Loretta (Ron) Lackey; three sons: James (Tanya) Rigwood and their children: Meghan and Jenna; Thomas (Anna) Rigwood and their children: Finnegan and Nora; and Michael (Laura) Rigwood and their children: Jessica, Kyle and Taylor; and daughter-in-law Jane Rigwood and daughter, Danielle (Codi Freiberger). Also survived by his brother Edward (Theresa) Rigwood; and his two sisters: Rosalie Peffer and Francis (Gary) Backman; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Fidelis and Marie (nee Schueneman) Rigwood; and a sister, Barbara (Joseph) Serkowski. Due to the current ongoing COVID 19 pandemic, a Memorial Mass will be held at a later date. Bradley Funeral Home is serving the family.
Published in the Lake County News Sun on Apr. 11, 2020