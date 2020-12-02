JANESVILLE, WIS. - Lewis S. "Lew" Robinson, age 93, of Janesville died Sunday, November 29, 2020 at Our House in Janesville. He was born on January 21, 1927 in Zion, IL where he grew up and graduated from Zion Benton High School. He later graduated from Bradley University, Peoria, IL. Lew served as a paratrooper in the U.S. Army during World War II.Lew married Valerie Ball on September 7, 1952. He was employed as a store manager by Sears-Roebuck & Company at various stores in the Midwest but he and Valerie always considered Zion, IL their hometown. He moved to Janesville in 1979 from Bismarck, ND to manage the Janesville Sears store. Following his retirement from Sears, Lew went to work for Fagan Automotive (now Bob Clapper Automotive) where he became well-known as an automobile salesperson.Lew was a man of strong religious faith. His beliefs were of utmost importance to him throughout his life. He was a very active member of Harvesters Church having been on their advisory board for many years and active with the out-reach and the food pantry programs. He was also a very active member of the Gideons. He had been a member of the Full Gospel Businessmen's group and the Janesville Kiwanis Club.Lew Robinson is survived by one daughter, Rhonda Robinson; grandchildren, Renee Thompson, Kristin Thompson, Melisa (Carl) Robinson Solum, Alan Robinson, Douglas Hoyt Welles Jr., Jane Debow Welles; six great-grandchildren; sisters, Diane (Wayne) Gabbert and Kay Castillo; and a brother, Gene Robinson. Lew was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Valerie Robinson on July 20, 2020. He was also preceded in death by his parents; sons, Barry Robinson and Greg Robinson; daughter, Cherrie Robinson Welles; grandson, Brett Thompson; brother, Neal Robinson and sister, Dorothy Kelley.All are welcome to attended funeral services which will be at 5 p.m. Thursday, December 3, 2020 at HENKE-CLARSON FUNERAL HOME, 1010 N. Wright Road, Janesville. Pastor Tim Hartley will officiate. Visitation will be at the funeral home on Thursday from 4 p.m. until the time of service. Military rites will be conducted by Kienow-Hilt V.F.W. Post # 1621 following the service at the funeral home. Entombment will be in Mt. Olivet Memorial Park Mausoleum, Zion, IL. Memorials may be made to Harvester's Church or Gideons.Henke-Clarson Funeral Home