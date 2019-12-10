|
|
Lillian C. Ross, age 92, from Waukegan, IL passed away on December 5, 2019 at Aurora Medical Center.
Lillian was born July 31, 1927. She was the daughter of the late John and Caroline (Niemiec) Rozputynski. She graduated from Waukegan Township High School and attended the University of Illinois.
Lillian dedicated 30 years of service to the United States Postal Service. She was a superintendent at the North Chicago Post Office and was postmaster at the Highwood, IL Post Office. She was an avid golfer and world traveler.
Lillian is survived by her nieces and nephews, Carol (Lloyd) Waterloo, John Kowalski, Kathleen (John) Hansen, James (Tina) Kowalski, Virginia (James) Renwick and John Ross, and her many loving grandnieces and grandnephews.
In addition to Lillian's parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Edward, and two sisters, Anna and Sophie.
A memorial gathering will be held on Friday, December 13, 2019, at St. Anne's Catholic Church in Pleasant Prairie, WI at 11:00 a.m. followed by a mass at 12:00 noon.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the wonderful staff and friends made at the Addison for making her feel so much at home.
Published in the Lake County News Sun on Dec. 10, 2019