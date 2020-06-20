Lillian D. Tierney
1921 - 2020
Lillian D. Tierney, 98, of Evansville, passed away on Tuesday, June 16, 2020. She was born August 13, 1921 in Webster County, KY to the late William Edgar and Carmie Mae (Wood) Devine.

She was a past member of Newburgh Presbyterian Church, Newburgh Garden Club, Philharmonic Guild, Huguenot Society, DAR and Sigma Phi Sorority. She worked for the Welcome Wagon Inc. as a hostess and trainer.

Lillian was preceded in death by her husband, Gordon Tierney.

She is survived by her son, Paul Tierney (Cyndi) of Spring Grove, IL; granddaughters, Shannon and Meredith; grandson, Sean; and great-grandchildren, Alexa Tierney, Brooklynn Kottmeyer, Landen Kottmeyer and Greyson Kottmeyer.

A Funeral Service will be held at 1:00 p.m., Monday, June 22, 2020 at Alexander Newburgh Chapel, 5333 State Road 261, officiated by Rev. Mike Claypool, with burial in Rose Hill Cemetery. Friends may visit Monday from 10:00 a.m. until service times.

Condolences may be made online at

www.AlexanderNewburghChapel.com.


Published in News Sun on Jun. 20, 2020.
