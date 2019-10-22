Home

Congdon & Company Funeral Directors Ltd
3012 Sheridan Rd
Zion, IL 60099
(847) 746-1234
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019
10:00 AM
Congdon & Company Funeral Directors Ltd
3012 Sheridan Rd
Zion, IL 60099
Funeral service
Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019
11:00 AM
Congdon & Company Funeral Directors Ltd
3012 Sheridan Rd
Zion, IL 60099
Interment
Following Services
Mt. Olivet Memorial Park
Zion, IL
Resources
More Obituaries for Lillian Crawford
Lillian Juanita Crawford


1929 - 2019
Lillian Juanita Crawford Obituary
Lillian Juanita Crawford, 90, of Zion, IL, passed away October 20, 2019 in Waukegan, IL. Juanita was born July 21, 1929 in Montgomery, AL to Robert and Inez . In 1946, she married the love of her life, Robert Earl Crawford and together they shared 53 years of marriage. In 1956, Juanita moved to Zion from Arkansas. Juanita attended Lakeview Church in Zion. She worked for W.T. Grant and Company in Zion, Baird Pharmacy in Zion, W.T. Grant's Store, US Envelope in North Chicago, and eventually retired from H.A. Friend Company of Zion in 1995. She was active with the Zion Senior Citizens, and was a member of the Hardy Hikers Walkers. Juanita was a loving mother and grandmother and will be greatly missed by her family. Juanita is survived by her children, Rebecca Suzanne (Crawford) Walker and Robert Lloyd (Valerie) Crawford; grandchildren, Rebecca Suzanne Knabel, Teresa Anne (Robert) Besnah, Barbara Luanne (Arnie) Guzman and Robert Jason (Carmen) Crawford; 10 great-grandchildren, Sydnay Knabel, Lindsey Knabel, Trevor Knabel, Angelina Besnah, Carlos Guzman, Anna Guzman, Ava Guzman, Casey Guzman, Jackson Alexander Crawford and Elijah James Crawford; and 5 great-great-grandchildren, Jordan Cronan, Chad Paul Cronan, DonovanVankleeck, Jaxon Vankleeck and Olivia Homa. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Robert Earl Crawford; and sisters, Inez Heilberg and Dewdrop Patterson. A visitation will be held on Thursday, October 24, 2019 at Congdon Funeral Home, 3012 Sheridan Rd., Zion, IL from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m., Funeral Service beginning at 11:00 a.m. Interment will follow at Mt. Olivet Memorial Park in Zion, IL. Please visit the online guestbook at www.congdonfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Lake County News Sun on Oct. 22, 2019
