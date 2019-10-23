|
Lillie Jo Smith: 73 years old of Trevor, WI passed away peacefully Monday October 21, 2019 at Aurora Medical Center, Kenosha, WI, following a long illness. She was born September 30, 1946 in Waukegan, IL the daughter of the late Joseph and Fern (neé Bailey) Krause, settling in Trevor, WI in 1998. Lillie had worked for Cherry Electric, Waukegan, IL for 25 years, and then found her dream job as a Greeter at the Antioch Walmart, where she loved talking with everyone. Lillie loved animals and supported the Wisconsin SPCA, enjoyed crafts and flower arranging, and will always be remembered for her kind heart. On May 7, 1995 she married Samuel Smith in Galena, IL.
Survivors include: her husband Sam; a brother Anthony (Linda) Krause of Arkdale, WI; and many other relatives and friends across the country. In addition to her parents, Lillie was preceded in death by a brother Joseph Blaine Krause.
Funeral Services will be held 7PM Friday October 25, 2019 at the STRANG FUNERAL HOME OF ANTIOCH 1055 Main St. (Rte. 83) Antioch, IL 60002, with visitation beginning at 5PM. Interment Services will be held at 10AM Saturday October 26, 2019 in Highland Memorial Park 33100 N. Hunt Club Rd. Libertyville, IL 60048. Please sign the online guest book for Lillie at www.strangfh.com.
Published in the Lake County News Sun on Oct. 23, 2019