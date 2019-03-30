Lillie "Lil" Mae Crosswhite, 81, loving mother and grandmother, went to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ on March 27, 2019. Born on December 22, 1937 in Lexington, Alabama, she was among the 14 children born to Nathan M. and Virgie Estelle (Chandler) Thornton. She grew up on the family farm and in her early adulthood met and married the love of her life, the late Kenneth Eugene Crosswhite. They moved to Zion, Illinois in 1961. She began working at Warwick and they soon purchased the home where they raised their children and lived for the remainder of their lives. She then worked and retired after 30 years from American Motors/Chrysler. During the last 11 years of her employment with Chrysler, she also became an Illinois/Wisconsin realtor with Maibeth Raper Real Estate where she achieved top sales for many consecutive years. She continued her 28-year real estate career with RE/MAX Showcase. Lil was a member of and attended the Zion Church of God for 49 years. She served in many capacities but her passion was teaching her Sunday School class, the men and women that she loved so much. Her unique ability to boldly witness for her Lord wherever she went afforded her deep and meaningful friendships throughout the community. Her servant's heart and generous spirit were felt and known by many. Lil will be dearly missed by her children: son John (Laura) Crosswhite, daughter Elizabeth (David) Archibald; grandchildren: Ryan (Muriel) and Aaron Archibald; Katy, Adam and Meg Crosswhite; and great granddaughter Maddie Archibald. Also sister Katherine (Donnie) Roach; brothers Neal (Milline) Thornton and Richard (Shirley) Thornton; and loving nieces, nephews and cherished friends, notably Junior McCarley. She was preceded in death by her parents; her loving husband of 50 years; sisters Helen (the late Arlon) Stamps, Dora (the late Marvin) Clemmons and Janie Long (the late John Carter); brothers Kenneth (the late Addie) Gray, John D. Thornton, Oscar Thornton, James (the late Ora) Thornton, G.W. (the late Jewel) Thornton, Bobby Thornton and Robert L. Thornton (in infancy). Visitation will be held on Monday, April 1 from 9:30 to 11:00 a.m. at the Zion Church of God, 2700 Eshcol Avenue, Zion. A funeral service will follow at 11:00 a.m. with Reverend Jim Gambill and Reverend Bobby Crosswhite officiating. Private burial will be held at Mt. Olivet Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Zion Church of God. Please sign the online guest book at www.congdonfuneralhome.com. Published in the Lake County News Sun on Mar. 30, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary