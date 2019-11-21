|
|
Lillie Mae Jackson of Waukegan, Illinois, Departed her earthly life on November 14 2019. Lillie was born on may 8, 1940 to Nelson and Sarah (Odems) Booker, In Rolling Fork, Mississippi. She was united in Holy Matrimony to James Jackson.
She was a loving wife, mother and sister and had accepted Christ at an early age. She had previously worked for the Federal Government and also worked in real estate.
Lillie Leaves to cherish her memories, a dear husband, James Jackson of Waukegan, Illinois. A grand-son Antonine Winbush one brother, Nathan (Mary) Booker, of Auburn Alabama. Three sisters, Christine Shellie, of Zion, IL. Catherine (Gary) Whavers of Waukegan, IL. and Cathleen Green of Gurnee, IL. She also Leaves a Special Brother-in-law, James Hughes and host of nieces and nephews and cousins and dear friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Nelson and Sarah Booker, one brother, Eddie Booker and two sisters Barbara Hughes and Ruby Hodge.
Services will be held at North Shore Church of Christ 326 Julian Street Waukegan, IL 60085 November 23, 2019 10am Memorial 11am Service Repast immediately following
Published in the Lake County News Sun on Nov. 21, 2019