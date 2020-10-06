1/1
Linda Diane Allen (née Salmi) died on October 3, 2020, after a long battle with COPD. She was born on August 7, 1946, in Waukegan, Illinois, to Eric and Perditta (Pat) Salmi, and was a lifelong resident of Lake County. Linda graduated from Waukegan High School in 1964, and married Larry Allen in 1967; they divorced in 1971. Over her lifetime, Linda worked as a die mounter and press operator at Hoerner Waldorf in Gurnee; a bartender at Murphy's Restaurant and Lounge in Waukegan; a clerical assistant at Outboard Marine Corporation in Waukegan; and an Executive Secretary at Knauz Motors in Lake Bluff. Her work ethic and loyalty to her employers were unmatched. Linda was a loving and devoted mother, grandmother, and friend. She enjoyed dining out, socializing, and traveling with friends and family, and some of her happiest times were spent "Up North" in the Tomahawk, Wisconsin, area, where her father was from. She is survived by her daughter Lisa (Marc) Stump and grandkids Kenneth and Peri Stump, of Veneta, Oregon; sister Judy Sanchez of Kenosha; brother Bill (Gloria) Salmi of Lake Villa; her longtime partner Aubrey Biggs of Benton; and numerous nieces, nephews, and amazing friends. Linda loved flowers, but she had a huge heart for animals, especially dogs and cats in need of rescue or adoption. Please consider donating to Save-A-Pet in Grayslake or just doing a simple act of kindness in Linda's memory. A visitation will be held on Wednesday, October 7, 2020 from 4:00 until 6:00 p.m. at the Congdon Funeral Home, 3012 Sheridan Road, Zion. A funeral service will follow at 6:00 p.m. at the funeral home with the Rev. Jeff Koth, officiating. An interment service will be held on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at Highland Memorial Park, Libertyville, IL. Please visit the online guest book at www.congdonfuneralhome.com.



Published in News Sun on Oct. 6, 2020.
