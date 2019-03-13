Linda Elaine Fullerton age 68 of Waukegan, IL passed away unexpectedly at home on February 18th 2019 following a brief illness. She was born April 18, 1950 in Waukegan to the late Alfred D. Fullerton and June B (Bekkela) Fullerton. A lifelong resident of Waukegan she graduated from Waukegan Township High School in 1968 and earned a Bachelor's Degree from NIU. Linda worked for 23 years at Abbott Labs, starting on the assembly line her dedication and attention to details eventually advancing her to an industrial engineering position.Linda's faith in God and love of Jesus were witnessed every day by her selfless giving of herself to others. She shared her love of her Lord and Savior with her family and friends, especially the members of her church who she warmly embraced as her extended family. She will be dearly missed and remembered with love. Linda was preceded in death by her younger Sister, Dorothy Ann McCoskey. She is survived by her Brother Alfred Fullerton (Linda), Sister Nancy Karuhn (Kenneth) and brother-in-law Gregory McCoskey. Nieces: April Hiatt (Robert), Sarah Laguarda (Gonbalo), Kimberly Aumick (Joshua) and Kristine White (Philip). Nephews: Dustin and Jared Fullerton, Kenneth (Pamela) and Keith (Jennifer) Karuhn, Matthew (Yolandie) and Peter (Jessica) McCoskey. Uncles: James (Lesta) Fullerton and Harry (Jean) Bekkela: 14 great nieces and nephews, 7 cousins many second cousins and extended family, and her faithful dog and constant companion, Micah. She leaves a legacy of caring, helping and faith. Is there any better gift?Visitation, 5 to 8pm Friday March 15th 2019 at Marsh funeral home, 305 N. Cemetery Rd., Gurnee IL. Funeral services; Saturday, March 16th at Immanuel Lutheran Church, 1310 N Frolic Ave, Waukegan, IL. Visitation starts at 9am, service at 10:30. Luncheon for all of Linda's friends and family will be at the church around 12 noon following the graveside service at North Shore Garden of Memories, 1801 Green Bay Rd., North Chicago IL.Flowers will fade over time but a donation will help someone who is living. Memorial may be made to Immanuel Lutheran Church or the . Published in the Lake County News Sun from Mar. 13 to Mar. 14, 2019