Senter Funeral Home
707 S Adams St
Fulton, MS 38843
(662) 862-3161
Linda Katherine Adams Hetlet


1959 - 2019
Linda Katherine Adams Hetlet Obituary
Nettleton, MS - Linda Katherine Adams Hetlet, 60, passed away Tuesday, November 19, 2019, at her home. She was born August 18, 1959 to the late Jerry Adams and the late Joyce Jackson Adams in Illinois. She enjoyed loved art, fishing, but she was most proud of being a wife, mother and grandmother. .

Senter Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements.

Kathy is survived by her husband, Robert Hetlet of Nettleton, 4 children, Mike (Kari) Cowart of Winthrop Harbor, IL, Crystal (Andy) O'Bryant of Zion, IL, Steven (Megan) Cowart of Elgin, IL, Amanda Hetlet of Fern Park, FL, 5 grandchildren, Quinn, Kali, Hunter, Rosalee, Payton, and a sister, Angela (Mike) Lynsky of IL.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Online condolences can be expressed at www.senterfuneraldirectors.com
Published in the Lake County News Sun on Nov. 22, 2019
