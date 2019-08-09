|
Linda M. (Beyer) Belski, 69 of Gurnee, IL died August 6, 2019. She was born January 18, 1950, grew up in North Chicago and graduated from Holy Child High School in 1968. Linda worked as Secretary at Lake Shore Catholic Academy for many years and as Faculty Secretary at Lake Forest High School until she retired in 2016.
Linda was best known for calling her 3 daughters by each other's names, wry humor that skewed indecent, and that time she danced all night at her middle daughter's wedding looking positively radiant in a lavender-colored dress. She leaves behind an untold number of long, long-distance phone calls with her sister in B.C, a half-empty bottle of purple hair dye, and wise-cracks we'll never be lucky enough to hear.
Visitation will be held on Monday August 12th from 9-11am at Marsh Funeral Home in Gurnee and a full obituary can be found at DignityMemorial.com
Published in the Lake County News Sun from Aug. 9 to Aug. 10, 2019