Home

POWERED BY

Services
Marsh Funeral Home
305 N Cemetery Rd
Gurnee, IL 60031
(847) 336-0127
Visitation
Monday, Aug. 12, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Marsh Funeral Home
305 N Cemetery Rd
Gurnee, IL 60031
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Linda Belski
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Linda M. Belski


1950 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Linda M. Belski Obituary
Linda M. (Beyer) Belski, 69 of Gurnee, IL died August 6, 2019. She was born January 18, 1950, grew up in North Chicago and graduated from Holy Child High School in 1968. Linda worked as Secretary at Lake Shore Catholic Academy for many years and as Faculty Secretary at Lake Forest High School until she retired in 2016.

Linda was best known for calling her 3 daughters by each other's names, wry humor that skewed indecent, and that time she danced all night at her middle daughter's wedding looking positively radiant in a lavender-colored dress. She leaves behind an untold number of long, long-distance phone calls with her sister in B.C, a half-empty bottle of purple hair dye, and wise-cracks we'll never be lucky enough to hear.

Visitation will be held on Monday August 12th from 9-11am at Marsh Funeral Home in Gurnee and a full obituary can be found at DignityMemorial.com
Published in the Lake County News Sun from Aug. 9 to Aug. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Linda's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Marsh Funeral Home
Download Now