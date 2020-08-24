Linda R. Schmits passed away on August 15, 2020, at Trident Medical Center in North Charleston, SC, from a traumatic brain injury as a result of a fall.



Linda Riddell was born December 22, 1943 in Davenport, IA. She attended elementary schools in rural Rock Island (IL) County and graduated with honors from Rock Island High School in 1961. She worked at First National Bank of Rock Island while attending night school at Blackhawk College. She also attended the The University of Iowa and the University of Hawaii. She earned an Associate's Degree from Blackhawk College in 1965.



In September 1965, Linda married Ronald Schmits in Rock Island, IL. They moved to Iowa City, where Ronald was completing a degree in pharmacy at the University of Iowa. After graduation, they moved to Bettendorf, IA, and then to the suburbs of Chicago for Ron's employment with Abbott Laboratories. In the ensuing years, she had four children: Mary Elizabeth (Betsy), Amy Lynne, Katherine Ann and Andrew Patrick. In those years, she was involved in the children's sports, PTA, and various church organizations. After the children were older, she returned to the workforce at Abbott Laboratories. She started in the secretarial pool and eventually rose to the position of Administrative Assistant to the President and CEO of the company. She took early retirement in 2001 and began a second career as a coordinator of executive board and other international meetings with ITA, a corporate meeting planner. Between 1990 and 2006, she was blessed with eight grandchildren.



After retirement – with Linda always impatient for the next adventure – she and Ron traveled widely in Europe, Asia, Australia and North America. Linda generously insisted her children and grandchildren accompany them on many of these trips. In 2014, Linda and Ron left their home of 35 years in Wadsworth, IL, and moved to the area of Charleston, SC, for a warm climate retirement. COVID-19 interrupted her plans for more family travel adventures in 2020 and 2021.



Linda was preceded in death by her parents, Ray and Irma Riddell. She is survived by her husband of nearly 55 years, Ronald; two sisters, Shirley Flemming (Dewey) and Lorraine Larsen (Craig); her four children, Mary Elizabeth (Betsy) Walter (Joel), Amy Lynne Gallo (Michael), Katherine Ann DeVan (Michael), and Andrew Patrick Schmits (Katherine); and grandchildren, Jake, Tony, Ben, Ellie, Zack, Hannah, Rachel and Nick.



A memorial service is scheduled for 2 PM, August 30, 2020 at St. Patrick's Catholic Church at 15000 W. Wadsworth Road, Wadsworth, IL 60083. IMPORTANT: Due to COVID-19 state requirements, pre-registration to attend the memorial service is mandatory with Saint Patrick's Church. Please call the church at 847-244-4161 to pre-register if attending.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Saint Patrick's School, ElderCARE of Lake County, or Rock Island-Milan Educational Foundation.





