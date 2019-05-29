Linda Rita Runyard: 74 years old of Antioch, IL passed away peacefully with her family by her side, Monday May 27, 2019. She was born February 12, 1945 in Lowell, MA the daughter of the late James and Mary (neé Saint Laurent) Helliwell, settling in Antioch, IL in 1964. Linda was an active member of St. Peter Church, Antioch, IL where she sang in the Choir, was a member of the CCW, a Eucharistic Minister, and taught religious education for many years. Linda loved her family and especially enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. On May 9, 1964 she married Daniel Runyard at St. John Church, in Massachusetts.Survivors include: her husband of 55 years, Dan; three children: Andrew (Beth Campion) Runyard of Silver Lake, WI, Pamela (Daniel) Adams of Antioch, IL, and Brenda (Shawn) Jones of Franklin, WI; 10 grandchildren: Melissa, Tyler, Erin, Kaytlynn, Camryn, Erik, Miranda, Sara, Kendra, and Lia; 10 great-grandchildren; a brother George (Katherine) Helliwell; and many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. In addition to her parents, Linda was preceded in death by a grandson Jared Adams and siblings Jimmy and Doris.Funeral Services with Mass of Christian Burial will be held 10AM Monday June 3, 2019 at St. Peter Church 557 Lake St. Antioch, IL 60002. Interment will follow in Milburn Cemetery, Old Mill Creek, IL. Visitation will be held from 12PM until 4PM Sunday at the STRANG FUNERAL HOME OF ANTIOCH 1055 Main St. (rte. 83) Antioch, IL 60002. In lieu of flowers, donations to St. Bede Catholic School 36399 N. Wilson Rd. Ingleside, IL 60041, are appreciated in Linda's memory. Please sign the online guestbook for Linda at www.strangfh.com. Published in the Lake County News Sun on May 29, 2019