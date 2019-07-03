Lisa Marie Cashmore, 53, a resident of Zion, IL, suddenly passed away on June 28, 2019. She was born on December 15, 1965, in Salinas, California, to Ray Ortiz and Patty Sliva. She loved to read, listen to music, workout with her "Burn Sisters," educate little minds, but most of all, she loved her pets.



She is survived by her loving husband of 33 years, Jimmy; children: Jacqueline and Joseph; parents, Patty (Tom) Sliva; siblings: Kellie Ortiz, Kenneth (Rebecca) Ortiz, and Desiree Ortiz. She is lovingly remembered by her extended family, friends, nieces, nephews, co-workers, students, and her dearest friend, Tracee Perkowski. She was preceded in death by her father, Ray Ortiz.



A visitation and funeral service is scheduled for Saturday, July 6, 2019, from 9:00 am until 11:00 am with Mass starting at 11:00am at Our Lady of Humility Parish. 10655 W Wadsworth Rd, Beach Park, IL 60099. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations are made to in Lisa's name.



After all this time? Always.



Warren Funeral Home is assisting the family. Published in the Lake County News Sun on July 3, 2019