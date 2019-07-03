Home

POWERED BY

Services
Visitation
Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Our Lady of Humility Parish
10655 W Wadsworth Rd
Beach Park, IL
View Map
Send Flowers
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
11:00 AM
Our Lady of Humility Parish
10655 W Wadsworth Rd
Beach Park, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Lisa Cashmore
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lisa Marie Cashmore


1965 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lisa Marie Cashmore Obituary
Lisa Marie Cashmore, 53, a resident of Zion, IL, suddenly passed away on June 28, 2019. She was born on December 15, 1965, in Salinas, California, to Ray Ortiz and Patty Sliva. She loved to read, listen to music, workout with her "Burn Sisters," educate little minds, but most of all, she loved her pets.

She is survived by her loving husband of 33 years, Jimmy; children: Jacqueline and Joseph; parents, Patty (Tom) Sliva; siblings: Kellie Ortiz, Kenneth (Rebecca) Ortiz, and Desiree Ortiz. She is lovingly remembered by her extended family, friends, nieces, nephews, co-workers, students, and her dearest friend, Tracee Perkowski. She was preceded in death by her father, Ray Ortiz.

A visitation and funeral service is scheduled for Saturday, July 6, 2019, from 9:00 am until 11:00 am with Mass starting at 11:00am at Our Lady of Humility Parish. 10655 W Wadsworth Rd, Beach Park, IL 60099. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations are made to in Lisa's name.

After all this time? Always.

Warren Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Published in the Lake County News Sun on July 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.