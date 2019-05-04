Lisa P. Johnson of Waukegan, IL passed away April 15th, 2019, at the age of 58 with her family and closest friends by her side.She is survived by her loving husband Robert Johnson, her five children: Joel, Kristal, Darren, Denise and Derek, 11 beautiful grandchildren and her two sisters Kerri and Hayley.Lisa will be missed not only by her family and siblings, but by the many friends and co-workers who knew her as the beautiful person she was. Not only did Lisa leave her mark on the world through her big heart, but also through her achievements throughout her career in property management at Grays Pointe in Grayslake, IL and other companies she helped along the way. However, her most memorable mark is the thing she loved to do most: Cook. We will all miss those secret ingredients for her BBQ, garlic dressing and those yummy potatoes we would all fight over. Lisa may have passed but she will forever live in our hearts!Please Join Us To Celebrate The Life of Lisa JohnsonWhen: Sunday May 12, 2019Where: Hampton Inn - 5550 Grand Ave, Gurnee, IL 60031Time: Visit anytime between 11am-2pm.Special Notes: We know it's Mother's Day, so there is no set time to arrive. However, if you would like to speak, or if you want to hear others speak, all speaking will be done between 12pm and 1pm. Published in the Lake County News Sun on May 4, 2019