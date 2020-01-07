|
|
Lisa Marie Stein, age 55, born in Waukegan, a resident of Gurnee, passed away Wednesday, December 25, 2019 at Condell Medical Center in Libertyville. She was a production worker at a family business, Selected Beauty Products. Lisa loved to cook, gamble and go to a tanning salon. She also loved music, nature, especially enjoying birds, and fast cars, but most of all she loved being with her family. Lisa is survived by her husband, Steven, whom she married on May 6,1990; her children, Grayson (Yli) of Waukegan, Harrison (Laura) of Round Lake and Madison of Gurnee. Visitation and services were held on Saturday, January 4, 2020 at Strang Funeral Chapel & Crematorium, 410 East Belvidere Road, Grayslake, IL 60030. For more information please contact (847)223-8122 or log onto www.strangfuneral.org.
Published in the Lake County News Sun from Jan. 7 to Jan. 11, 2020