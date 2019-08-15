|
Loann Frances Werner, 86, a resident of Fox Lake, passed away Tuesday, August 13, 2019 at her home. She was born November 10, 1932 in Waukegan, IL to Willis and Loretta Holt. Loann was a member of the White Shrine of Jerusalem and the Eastern Star. Loann is survived by her husband of 60 years, Jack Werner, her children Ray (Vickie) Crosby of Homer Glen, IL, Cindy (Steve) Landree of Waukegan, IL, Lori (Pete) Lambert of Genoa City, WI, Cathy (Larry) Larson of Crystal Lake, IL, Russ (Anita) Crosby of Alpharetta, GA, Jack (Barb) Werner of Lake Villa, IL, Jeri (Ray) Hardesty of McHenry, IL, and Bill (Melody) Werner of Lake Villa, IL, her 26 grandchildren, 56 great-grandchildren, her 5 great-great-grandchildren, her siblings Jerry (Emmy) Holt and Bill (Barb) Holt, and her sister-in-law Bea Lagoo. She was preceded in death by her parents, and her brother-in-law Ed Lagoo. A visitation and White Shrine service is scheduled for Saturday, August 17, 2019 from 11:00am until 1:00pm with the service commencing at 1:00pm at Strang Funeral Chapel & Crematorium 410 E. Belvidere Rd. Grayslake, IL 60030. Interment will be held privately. For more information please contact (847)223-8122 or log onto www.strangfuneral.org.
Published in the Lake County News Sun on Aug. 15, 2019