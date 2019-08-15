Home

POWERED BY

Services
Strang Funeral Chapel & Crematorium Ltd
410 E Belvidere Rd
Grayslake, IL 60030
(847) 223-8122
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Strang Funeral Chapel & Crematorium Ltd
410 E Belvidere Rd
Grayslake, IL 60030
View Map
Service
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
1:00 PM
Strang Funeral Chapel & Crematorium Ltd
410 E Belvidere Rd
Grayslake, IL 60030
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Loann Werner
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Loann F. Werner


1932 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Loann F. Werner Obituary
Loann Frances Werner, 86, a resident of Fox Lake, passed away Tuesday, August 13, 2019 at her home. She was born November 10, 1932 in Waukegan, IL to Willis and Loretta Holt. Loann was a member of the White Shrine of Jerusalem and the Eastern Star. Loann is survived by her husband of 60 years, Jack Werner, her children Ray (Vickie) Crosby of Homer Glen, IL, Cindy (Steve) Landree of Waukegan, IL, Lori (Pete) Lambert of Genoa City, WI, Cathy (Larry) Larson of Crystal Lake, IL, Russ (Anita) Crosby of Alpharetta, GA, Jack (Barb) Werner of Lake Villa, IL, Jeri (Ray) Hardesty of McHenry, IL, and Bill (Melody) Werner of Lake Villa, IL, her 26 grandchildren, 56 great-grandchildren, her 5 great-great-grandchildren, her siblings Jerry (Emmy) Holt and Bill (Barb) Holt, and her sister-in-law Bea Lagoo. She was preceded in death by her parents, and her brother-in-law Ed Lagoo. A visitation and White Shrine service is scheduled for Saturday, August 17, 2019 from 11:00am until 1:00pm with the service commencing at 1:00pm at Strang Funeral Chapel & Crematorium 410 E. Belvidere Rd. Grayslake, IL 60030. Interment will be held privately. For more information please contact (847)223-8122 or log onto www.strangfuneral.org.
Published in the Lake County News Sun on Aug. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Loann's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Strang Funeral Chapel & Crematorium Ltd
Download Now