Lois (nee Wennberg) Anderfuren, 93, of Waukegan passed away on Sunday, November 24, 2019, at Warren Barr North Shore in Highland Park. Lois was born on December 23, 1925 in Belle Fourche, South Dakota and was a long time Waukegan resident before moving back to Belle Fourche in 1998. She enjoyed quilting and church activities, going to house sales and gardening. Lois retired in 1997 from Waukegan School District #60 after 15+ years of service in the Daniel Webster and Jack Benny Jr. High schools' cafeterias. She was a member of Immanuel Church in Gurnee. Lois is survived by her children, John (Marian) Anderfuren of Suffolk, VA, Kevin (Karen) Anderfuren of Waukegan, Jill Anderfuren of Northbrook, Jerry (Angele') Anderfuren of Flagstaff, AZ; grandchildren, Daniel, Leyla, Jay, Cass; six great grandchildren; sister, Wilma (Bill) Kunerth of Orlando, FL; brother, Swede (Merel) Wennberg of Belle Fourche, SD. She was preceded in death by her husband, Walter Anderfuren in 1976; sons, Bruce Anderfuren in 1983, Eric Anderfuren in 2003; sister, Helen (Richard) Anderfuren in 2008, and her parents, Arthur and Evalina (nee Andreason) Wennberg. Funeral services 11:30 AM, Thursday, December 5, 2019, at PETERSON & PATCH FUNERAL HOME, 408 N. Sheridan Rd., Waukegan. Visitation will be prior to the service from 10:30 AM. A lunch is planned after the service. Interment will be private at Northshore Garden of Memories in North Chicago. Please sign our online guestbook at www.waukeganfunerals.com.
Published in the Lake County News Sun from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2019