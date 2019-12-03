Home

POWERED BY

Services
Peterson & Patch Funeral Home
408 North Sheridan Road
Waukegan, IL 60085
(847) 623-0495
Resources
More Obituaries for Lois Anderfuren
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lois Anderfuren

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lois Anderfuren Obituary
Lois (nee Wennberg) Anderfuren, 93, of Waukegan passed away on Sunday, November 24, 2019, at Warren Barr North Shore in Highland Park. Lois was born on December 23, 1925 in Belle Fourche, South Dakota and was a long time Waukegan resident before moving back to Belle Fourche in 1998. She enjoyed quilting and church activities, going to house sales and gardening. Lois retired in 1997 from Waukegan School District #60 after 15+ years of service in the Daniel Webster and Jack Benny Jr. High schools' cafeterias. She was a member of Immanuel Church in Gurnee. Lois is survived by her children, John (Marian) Anderfuren of Suffolk, VA, Kevin (Karen) Anderfuren of Waukegan, Jill Anderfuren of Northbrook, Jerry (Angele') Anderfuren of Flagstaff, AZ; grandchildren, Daniel, Leyla, Jay, Cass; six great grandchildren; sister, Wilma (Bill) Kunerth of Orlando, FL; brother, Swede (Merel) Wennberg of Belle Fourche, SD. She was preceded in death by her husband, Walter Anderfuren in 1976; sons, Bruce Anderfuren in 1983, Eric Anderfuren in 2003; sister, Helen (Richard) Anderfuren in 2008, and her parents, Arthur and Evalina (nee Andreason) Wennberg. Funeral services 11:30 AM, Thursday, December 5, 2019, at PETERSON & PATCH FUNERAL HOME, 408 N. Sheridan Rd., Waukegan. Visitation will be prior to the service from 10:30 AM. A lunch is planned after the service. Interment will be private at Northshore Garden of Memories in North Chicago. Please sign our online guestbook at www.waukeganfunerals.com.
Published in the Lake County News Sun from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lois's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -