Lois I. Smith, age 93, of Bass Lake, passed away Sunday, August , 2020. Lois was born November 11, 1926 in Avon, Indiana to Herman Barker and Ada Reed Barker, both deceased. She was very musical and especially enjoyed playing piano and key board, for many years she volunteered by visiting and playing at area nursing homes, she played right up until the week before her passing at Catherine Kasper Home where she was a resident. She also loved embroidering, watching the deer and other wildlife, reading and cooking. She was a Cubs fan and really enjoyed spending winters in Padre Island and Corpus Christi, Texas. On December 17, 1949 she married Arthur Smith, he preceded her in death in 1997. She is survived by her children, Susin Coleman (Rick) of Stafford, TX, Janice Darling (Paul) of Trevor, WI, Jon Smith (Elaine) of Waukegan, IL, Dan Smith (Cindy) of Waukegan, IL, Carol Smith of Knox, and Michael Smith of Waukegan, IL, 12 grandchildren and many great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by children, Cassandra Farmen and Thomas Smith, a brother, Ira Barker, and two sisters, Beulah Muston and Lorna Barker. A funeral service will take place on Saturday, August 29, 2020 at 1:00pm (CT), with visitation two hours prior to services, at M.C. Smith Funeral Home in Knox. Burial will follow at Crown Hill Cemetery. The family would like to express a very special thank you to the staff at Catherin Kasper who have provided loving care to Lois over the past four years. In lieu of flowers memorials to the Catherin Kasper Life Center would be appreciated.





