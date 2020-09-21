1/
Lois Wedge
1926 - 2020
Lois A. Wedge (Lodesky), 94, met with our Lord on September 3rd, 2020 at home with her family at her bedside.

Lois was born to George and Alice Lodesky on Aug. 1, 1926 in Waukegan and was a life-long resident of Lake County. She married John Wedge in 1950.

Always a nurturing and hard-working woman, Lois worked for over 40 years as a registered nurse; her final 20 years as an Obstetrical nurse at Lake Forest Hospital. She took great pride in caring for women and their babies. Her favorite pastime included watching sports; in particular when they involved her children and grandchildren. She loved to read and enjoyed entertaining people with her stories. She was the life of every party. She was a tiny woman with an enormous heart.

She is preceded in death by her husband John, her parents George and Alice, her brother Lt. George Lodesky and sister Rita (Towle).

She is survived by son Daniel (Pat), son Doyle (Marlene), daughter Mary Jo, seven grandchildren, twelve great-grandchildren, sister-in-law Bette Brya (Wedge) and several nieces and nephews. Lois' greatest pride and joy in her life was being with her family. She was a wonderful example to the people around her and until the very end of life, left a legacy of undying love and words of wisdom. The world is a better place for Lois having been in it and her family is blessed to have been a part of her life. We love you, Mom/Gram/GG.

Private memorial will be held for close family in the near future.


Published in News Sun on Sep. 21, 2020.
