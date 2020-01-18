|
Lorraine E. (nee Hoffman) Renick, 88, of Waukegan passed away on Thursday, January 15, 2020 at Vista Medical Center East in Waukegan.
She was born April 24, 1931 in Waukegan and was a life long resident.
Lorraine was a member of St. Anastasia Church in Waukegan and a long time member of the Waukegan Yacht Club.
Before retirement she worked at The Globe Department Store, CBS Realtors, Sackman and Son Financial Services and Trustmark Insurance.
Lorraine is survived by her loving husband of 69 years, Robert Renick; daughter, Marcia (Gary) Botsford of LaVille, WI.; Grandchildren, Meghan (Charlie) Dowson of Gurnee, Kathryn (Al) Enrique of St. Louis, MO., Jodi (Scott) Megerle of Gurnee, Shawn (Cheryl) Botsford of Colorado, Robert Botsford; eight great grandchildren; sister, Maryln Zelenz of Dallas, TX., sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Marge (Wayne) Konetzki of Waukesha, WI.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Lawrence and Julia (nee Ditzig) Hoffman.
Funeral services will be 11:00 AM Tuesday, January 21, 2020 at PETERSON & PATCH FUNERAL HOME 408 N. Sheridan Rd. Waukegan. Entombment will be at Ascension Cemetery in Libertyville. Visitation will be from 9:00 AM to time of service at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers donations in her name may be made to .
Published in the Lake County News Sun from Jan. 18 to Jan. 20, 2020