|
|
Lottie Haberski (née Dudek),101, peacefully passed away on November 22, 2019. Lottie was born in January of 1918 in North Chicago, IL. She was an active member of Most Blessed Trinity Catholic Church which included choir member, Eucharistic ministry, and ministry of care to the sick. She served as past president of the Altar and Rosary Society and St. Elizabeth's Club. She was a member of the Lake County Catholic Women's Club in the role of past president, vice president, and mission work.
She is survived by her son, Thomas (Mary) Haberski; granddaughter, Collette Haberski, brother, Edward Dudek; sister, Florence Prorok; daughter in law, Joan Haberski; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Anna Dudek; her husband, Edward; son, James; daughter, Dolores Gelston; grandson, Philip; and sister, Helen Wasniewski.
Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at Queen of Peace, 910 14th Street, North Chicago, IL, on Saturday, November 30, 2019 at 10AM. Visitation begins an hour prior to Mass at 9AM. Interment follows at Ascension Cemetery, Libertyville, IL.
In lieu of flowers donations in memory of Lottie may be made to Most Blessed Trinity Parish, 450 Keller Ave, Waukegan, IL 60085 and/or The Conventual Franciscan Friars of Marytown, 1600 W Park Ave, Libertyville, IL 60048.
Arrangements entrusted to Gurnee Salata Funeral Home, 847-244-1155.
Published in the Lake County News Sun on Nov. 26, 2019