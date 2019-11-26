Home

POWERED BY

Services
Salata Gurnee Funeral Home - Gurnee
4190 Old Grand Ave
Gurnee, IL 60031
(847) 244-1155
For more information about
Lottie Haberski
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Queen of Peace
910 14th Street
North Chicago, IL
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019
10:00 AM
Queen of Peace
910 14th Street
North Chicago, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Lottie Haberski
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lottie Haberski


1918 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lottie Haberski Obituary
Lottie Haberski (née Dudek),101, peacefully passed away on November 22, 2019. Lottie was born in January of 1918 in North Chicago, IL. She was an active member of Most Blessed Trinity Catholic Church which included choir member, Eucharistic ministry, and ministry of care to the sick. She served as past president of the Altar and Rosary Society and St. Elizabeth's Club. She was a member of the Lake County Catholic Women's Club in the role of past president, vice president, and mission work.

She is survived by her son, Thomas (Mary) Haberski; granddaughter, Collette Haberski, brother, Edward Dudek; sister, Florence Prorok; daughter in law, Joan Haberski; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Anna Dudek; her husband, Edward; son, James; daughter, Dolores Gelston; grandson, Philip; and sister, Helen Wasniewski.

Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at Queen of Peace, 910 14th Street, North Chicago, IL, on Saturday, November 30, 2019 at 10AM. Visitation begins an hour prior to Mass at 9AM. Interment follows at Ascension Cemetery, Libertyville, IL.

In lieu of flowers donations in memory of Lottie may be made to Most Blessed Trinity Parish, 450 Keller Ave, Waukegan, IL 60085 and/or The Conventual Franciscan Friars of Marytown, 1600 W Park Ave, Libertyville, IL 60048.

Arrangements entrusted to Gurnee Salata Funeral Home, 847-244-1155.
Published in the Lake County News Sun on Nov. 26, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lottie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -