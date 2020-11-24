Lou Worklan, 95, of Lindenhurst, formerly of Ingleside, entered eternal life Sunday, November 22, 2020. He was born February 22, 1925, in North Chicago, to the late Frank and Eva Worklan. Lou was a veteran of World War II, having served in the Army as a Military Police Escort Guard, and was part of the D-Day invasion on Normandy. He retired from Lakeshore Liquor Distributors in Waukegan, where he had been warehouse manager. A sports enthusiast-especially for Notre Dame, he was a longtime baseball umpire and football and basketball referee for grade school, high school, and college games. Survivors include his wife, Rosemary; children, Catherine (the late Rog) Rogers, Michael (Debbie), David (Teresa), Mary Beth (David) Lodesky, James (Sandy), Margaret (Ryan) Pendergast, Laurie Butler, John (Caron), Paula (Gene) Laitinen, and Robert; 23 grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren; and many dear extended family members and friends. In addition to his parents, Lou was preceded in death by children, Patricia and Frank; and siblings, John (Mary), Joseph, Michael, and Catherine. A Mass celebrating Lou's life will be held at 10 a.m., Saturday, November 28, at Our Lady of the Lakes-St. Peter Church, 557 Lake St., Antioch. There will be no visitation. Attendees will be required to wear a face mask and register prior to entering the sanctuary. Please arrive early. Burial will follow at Ascension Cemetery, Libertyville. In lieu of flowers, Masses or memorials to Our Lady of the Lakes Churches or School, 36455 N. Wilson Rd., Ingleside, IL 60041, appreciated. You may leave online condolences for the family at www.HamsherLakeside.com
