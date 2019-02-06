Louis Bunk, 93, of Gurnee, passed away Feb. 4, 2019, at Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville. He was born Dec. 8, 1925, in North Chicago, Illinois and on Oct. 20, 1951, Lou met and married the love of his life, Teresa Griffith. Lou was a Cadet Pilot during WWII in the Army Air Corp. He retired in 1988 from North Chicago School District as Superintendent of Buildings and Grounds. Lou and Terry volunteered for PADS and also for their churches throughout the years. He enjoyed fishing and was known to many as an expert fisherman. We witnessed his deep faith and the greatest of love that he had for his family, especially for our mother. Lou is survived by his loving wife of 67 years, Teresa Bunk; children, Ed Bunk, Kathy Bunk, Karen (Kris) Thorstenson, and Mary-Lynne (Mark) Ellis; grandchildren, Charise Schultz, Woody Schultz, Marisa Schultz, Kasey (Mike) Furlong, and Kyle Thorstenson; sisters, Mary Lou (Jack) McKinney, Joyce (Milt) Meyers, and Margaret (Richard) Sauve; cherished nieces, nephews, and many friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Louis and Emma (Zwicke) Bunk; siblings, Edward, Dorothy and Jacqueline. Mass will take place Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019, at 11am with visitation from 10-11am at St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church, 6401 Gages Lake Rd., Gurnee with Fr. Greg Houck officiating. Entombment will follow at Ascension Cemetery in Libertyville. Donations may be made to PADS, 1800 Grand Ave., Waukegan, IL 60085 or online at www.PADSLakeCounty.org/donate. Arrangements entrusted to Sambrano Funeral & Cremation, Gurnee. Please sign the guestbook at LauraSambranoFunerals.com; 847-571-7719. Published in the Lake County News Sun from Feb. 6 to Feb. 7, 2019