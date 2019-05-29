Home

Burnett-Dane Funeral Home, LTD.
120 West Park Avenue
Libertyville, IL 60048
847-362-3009
Louis E. Poe

Louis E. Poe Obituary
Louis E. Poe, 83, passed away Tuesday, May 7, 2019 at his home in Gurnee. He was born March 20, 1936 in Baltimore, MD, and had been living in Illinois since 1974. Louis was a veteran of the U.S. Military having served his country in the Marine Corps. He was an engineer for over 30 years at the Frank G. Hough Company in Libertyville. He was a member of the Gurnee Community Church and the Moose Lodge in Waukegan. He was an avid train collector, was a die-hard Chicago Cubs fan, and enjoyed camping with his RV. Louis will always be remembered as a loving husband, father, grandfather, and a friend who would always lend a hand and make time for everyone. He is survived by his loving wife of 22 years, Shirley Poe; daughter, Laurie (Randy) Feltner, son, the late Gary (Suzan) Reiff, granddaughter, Carrie (Andrew) Straka; grandson, Brian Feltner; and by his sisters-in law, Virginia Geary, Donna (Alex Fischer) Justsen; brothers-in-law, Richard Becker, and John (Betty) Becker; and by many nieces, nephews, and friends. Visitation will be Sunday, June 2, 2019 from 2:00 p.m. until the time of service at 3:00 p.m., at Gurnee Community Church, 4555 Old Grand Ave. Gurnee, IL 60031. Arrangements by Burnett-Dane Funeral Home, For Info: (847)362-3009 or please sign the guestbook at www.burnettdane.com
Published in the Lake County News Sun on May 29, 2019
