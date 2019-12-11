|
Louise "Dolly" Shirley Radke, age 87, passed away peacefully on November 29, 2019 in Chandler, Arizona. She was born to the late Paul Andrew and Louise Margaret (nèe Hoffman) Ericksen on March 14, 1932 in Evanston, IL. She graduated from Antioch Community High School in 1950. In April 17, 1954, she married Richard Herbert Radke and he preceded her in death on March 2, 2010. Louise worked at the State Bank of Antioch and Kemper Insurance. She moved to Sun Lakes, Arizona in 1996 upon Richard's retirement. Louise loved living in Arizona. She enjoyed crafts, playing bridge, and spending time with her family.
She is survived by her children, Richelle Immen of Arlington Heights, IL and Keith Radke of Lombard, IL; grandchildren, Robert (Kathleen) of Milwaukee, WI, Katherine Immen of Chicago, IL, and Taylor Radke of Olney, IL; great-grandchildren, Eileen and Charles; and sister, Lorraine Erickson. Along with her parents and husband, Louise was preceded in death by her brother, Warren "Bud" Ericksen; and sister, Marjorie Yopp.
Friends and family are invited to attend a memorial visitation from 9:30a.m. until 11:00a.m. Saturday, December 14, 2019 with a funeral service commencing at 11:00a.m. at the STRANG FUNERAL HOME OF ANTIOCH, 1055 Main St. Antioch, IL 60002. For additional information, please call (847)-395-4000. In Louise's memory, donations can be made to the Antioch Historical Society, 965 Main St, Antioch, IL 60002. Please sign the online guestbook for Louise at www.strangfh.com.
Published in the Lake County News Sun on Dec. 11, 2019