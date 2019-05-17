Louise Powell now resides with God. Louise passed away on April 3, sustained to the last by her loving children. Louise "Minnie" McCarty was born in Fredericton, New Brunswick, Canada, in 1932. She grew up in a house on Maryland Hill containing an abundance of the love and few luxuries. She eventually arrived in the States where she met and married John Powell, Master Chief, US Navy. Ports of call for the Powell family included New York City, Boston, Puerto Rico, Texas, California, and the Great Lakes Naval Training Center. Great Lakes marked the beginning of Louise's life in Lake County. As a Navy wife, she raised two children while holding down a full-time job at IMC in Mundelein. She also continued to practice her avocation as a talented seamstress. Louise's golden years saw her as an active member of Christ Church Waukegan. Her activities: Intercessory Prayer Group, Prayer Partners, Women'sChristcare, as well singling soprano (and sometimes solos) in the choir. Preceding her in death was her husband John. Louise is survived by a daughter, Georgina Mathews, and a son, John Jr. Georgina was Louise's primary caregiver for the last three years. A memorial service for Louise will take place at Christ Church, 410 Grand Ave., at 2:00 p.m. on Monday, May 20. Donations can be addressed to Christ Church in memorial of Louise Powell. Published in the Lake County News Sun from May 17 to May 18, 2019