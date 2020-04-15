|
|
Lowell "Bud" Jones, 85, of Winthrop Harbor, IL passed away at home on April 8, 2020. Bud was born on February 4, 1935 in Itawamba County, MS to John and Alice Jones. He was employed with Fansteel VR Wesson in Waukegan for 34 years before retiring from Abbott Labs in North Chicago. On June 11, 1960, he married Dorothy Jones in Waukegan. He was a member of Meadow Ridge Baptist Church of Zion. Bud is survived by his wife of 59 years, Dorothy; children, Dorothy (Rob) Huston, Billy Jones, Carol (David) Neff, Susan Jones and Melinda (Joe) Minors; grandchildren, Stephanie Huston, Rachel (Erik) Kendall, Rebecca Neff, Logan Gillings and Kylie Mikels; 7 great-grandchildren; and sister, Polly (Bill) Marsh. He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Mary Pederson; brothers, Jack, J.C., Bill, Jerry and Joe Jones. Due to Covid-19 and CDC recommendations, services will be private for the family.
Published in the Lake County News Sun on Apr. 15, 2020