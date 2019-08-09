|
|
Lucas James Acuff, 35 years old of Antioch, IL, passed away on August 6th after a courageous battle with cancer. Luke was born in Libertyville, IL on November 25, 1983 to Mark and Derisha (nee Stiefvater) Acuff. He was a lifelong resident of Lake County, IL. He leaves behind a loving family including his wife Aja (nee Kunza), and beautiful son Evan, who just turned 2 years old. Luke was a big fan of both the Chicago Bears and Chicago White Sox and loved to travel. He was a gifted artist and even designed the Antioch high school logo. Luke was a local DJ who loved music, including deep house and trance in particular.
Luke was the definition of a family man. He worked so hard and wanted nothing but the best for his family. His heart was as big as he was and the love for his family and friends is forever. His greatest accomplishments were his wife and son, and he was very proud of the business he and his brother, Eric started three years ago, The Grout Guys LLC. Luke was a movie lover and could always come up with a quote at a moment's notice.
One Luke's favorite sayings was "time flies when you're having fun" and this was so true of his life. Luke had fun and now is walking the streets of glory with his maker.
Luke is survived by his wife, Aja; mother and father, Mark and Derisha Acuff; brothers, Chris and Eric; grandmother, Charlotte Acuff; grandfather, Larry Stiefvater; niece, Alaya; and nephew, Elijah. He was preceded in death by his grandfather, Roy Acuff and grandmother, Rita Stiefvater.
Visitation will be held in Luke's honor from 4:00PM until 8:00PM Friday, August 9, 2019 at the STRANG FUNERAL HOME OF ANTIOCH, 1055 MAIN STREET, ANTIOCH, IL 60002. A funeral service will be held at 11:00AM on Saturday, August 10, 2019 at Liberty Community Church, 1640 W Gelden Rd, Lindenhurst, IL 60046 with interment at Hillside East to follow. Please sign the online guestbook for Luke at www.strangfh.com
Published in the Lake County News Sun on Aug. 9, 2019