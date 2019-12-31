|
On Thursday, December 26th, 2019, Lucille E. Andre (99), of Wadsworth Illinois, passed away suddenly.
Lucille was born November 8th, 1920, in Ottumwa, Iowa to Leo and Margaret Headman, and was the 1st of 11 children.
On November 20th, 1946 she married Marinette native Leonard Andre', and the two had 5 children, whom she is survived by, Lark (Kevin) Mortensen, James Andre', Gail (Rich) Gange, Luci Forrest and Julie Scott. She is also survived by 10 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, 3 brothers, 1 sister, her husband of 35 years and two son in laws, (John Forrest) and (Gary Scott)
In accordance to her wishes, interment will be private, and a celebration of Lucille's life will be held at a later time.
Published in the Lake County News Sun on Dec. 31, 2019