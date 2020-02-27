|
|
Lucille Robinson was born in Waukegan, November 1924, to Frank and Alice Robinson.
Lucille was of Potawatomie Native American descent, and Swedish descent. She was always known for her kind and generous heart and loyalty to friends. She was an Illinois State freestyle swimming champion in the 1940's, and almost daily continued to swim long distances well into her 80s. She was a champion bowler for many decades. She attended Waukegan public schools and graduated from WTHS in 1942. After which she started to work for Abbott Laboratories and rose to be the head of the division of office supplies. She retired in 1973 after more than 40 years of service to the company.
Lucille was the superintendent of Sunday schools at Saint Paul's Lutheran Church in Waukegan where she taught Sunday school for over 60 years. She traveled widely over the years with her many friends. She was the guardian angel for many and the beloved Godmother of Dr. Sarah Lambert of NYC. She was cherished and loved by all including her legions of friends of many generations, the children and congregation at St. Paul's, and her Godchildren and their parents. She will live on in all their hearts.
Visitation will be held 4-8 PM on Friday, February 28, 2020, at Marsh Funeral Home, 305 N Cemetery Rd, Gurnee. Funeral Service will be held at St. Paul's Lutheran Church at 1:30 PM on Sunday, March 1, 2020 at 824 N. Lewis Avenue in Waukegan followed by a graveside service at the family plot in Pine View Memorial Garden, Beach Park, Illinois. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Paul's Lutheran Church, 824 N Lewis Ave, Waukegan, Illinois 60085.
marshfuneralhome.com or 847-336-0127
Published in the Lake County News Sun on Feb. 27, 2020