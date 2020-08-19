Lucius Campbell, Jr., 81 of Waukegan, Illinois made his Heavenly Transition on Friday, August 14, 2020 in a Chicago Area Hospital.



Lucius, lovingly known as "Monk," was born in Cairo, Illinois on July 11, 1939 to the Late Lucious Campbell Sr. and Late Janie Bailey-Campbell.



He gave his life to Christ as a teen under the leadership of the late Pastor W.M. Vaughn of First Central Missionary Baptist Church in Cairo. Illinois. He attended public schools in Cairo and graduated from Sumner High in 1957.



Lucius was a veteran of the United States Army. After receiving an Honorable Discharge, Lucius was employed by Johnson Motors and retired from the Veterans Administration Hospital, North Chicago, IL.



Lucius had the gift of storytelling and would make everyone laugh. He loved to dress nice, enjoyed dancing and had a giving heart.



Lucius was preceded in death by both parents, Brothers, Nathaniel Swanigan, Leon Ruffus.



He is survived by 1 brother Jesse Swanigan of University City, Missouri, 2 daughters, Maiysha Doss of Blue Island, IL and Faye Campbell-Luna of Waukegan,Illinois, Neice Arlene Swanson of Peoria, Illinois, Goddaughter Jacque Amos of Stafford, Virginia, and a host of grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other family and dear friends. Viewing August 20th, 2020 9:00 AM - 10:00 Bradshaw Range Funeral Home. Service from 10:00-11:00 AM. Interment at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, Joliet IL.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store