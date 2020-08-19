1/
Lucius Campbell Jr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lucius's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lucius Campbell, Jr., 81 of Waukegan, Illinois made his Heavenly Transition on Friday, August 14, 2020 in a Chicago Area Hospital.

Lucius, lovingly known as "Monk," was born in Cairo, Illinois on July 11, 1939 to the Late Lucious Campbell Sr. and Late Janie Bailey-Campbell.

He gave his life to Christ as a teen under the leadership of the late Pastor W.M. Vaughn of First Central Missionary Baptist Church in Cairo. Illinois. He attended public schools in Cairo and graduated from Sumner High in 1957.

Lucius was a veteran of the United States Army. After receiving an Honorable Discharge, Lucius was employed by Johnson Motors and retired from the Veterans Administration Hospital, North Chicago, IL.

Lucius had the gift of storytelling and would make everyone laugh. He loved to dress nice, enjoyed dancing and had a giving heart.

Lucius was preceded in death by both parents, Brothers, Nathaniel Swanigan, Leon Ruffus.

He is survived by 1 brother Jesse Swanigan of University City, Missouri, 2 daughters, Maiysha Doss of Blue Island, IL and Faye Campbell-Luna of Waukegan,Illinois, Neice Arlene Swanson of Peoria, Illinois, Goddaughter Jacque Amos of Stafford, Virginia, and a host of grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other family and dear friends. Viewing August 20th, 2020 9:00 AM - 10:00 Bradshaw Range Funeral Home. Service from 10:00-11:00 AM. Interment at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, Joliet IL.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in News Sun from Aug. 19 to Aug. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Bradshaw & Range Funeral Home PC
2513 Dugdale Road
Waukegan, IL 60085
847 662 3553
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved