Home

POWERED BY

Services
Marsh Funeral Home
305 N Cemetery Rd
Gurnee, IL 60031
(847) 336-0127
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019
10:00 AM
Marsh Funeral Home
305 N Cemetery Rd
Gurnee, IL 60031
View Map
Service
Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019
11:00 AM
Marsh Funeral Home
305 N Cemetery Rd
Gurnee, IL 60031
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Luella Smith
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Luella M. Smith


1921 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Luella M. Smith Obituary
Luella M. Smith (nee Schoeneberger), 98, passed away on July 11, 2019 at Rolling Hills Manor, Zion, IL after a long illness. She was born March 24, 1921 in Niles Center (now Skokie), IL, the daughter of Edward and Martha (nee Meyer) Schoeneberger. She was a graduate of St. Scholastica Academy, and attended DePaul University, both in Chicago. Luella met her future husband, William H. Smith, on a blind date at Gages Lake, IL prior to World War II. They married on December 20, 1943, and made Waukegan, IL their lifetime home after the war.

Luella was a member of St. Anastasia Parish in Waukegan; a past member of the Waukegan Woman's Club, and the Clara Cummings Book Club; and a past volunteer at Victory Memorial Hospital in Waukegan. She enjoyed gardening, playing bridge, sewing, golf, and spending time with her family and friends. She was a descendant of the Harrer and Meyer families, early settlers in Niles Township, Cook County, IL.

She is survived by her children, Ronald (Loretta) Smith, Fredrick Smith and Philip Smith; Grandchildren Jason (Bridget) Smith and Megan (Jeremiah) Reiser; and Great Grandson Kane Reiser. She was proceeded in death by her husband of 74 years, William; daughter Ellen Smith; brothers Edward and Roger Schoeneberger; sisters Elizabeth Wetendorf and Mae Frederick; and her parents.

Funeral Services will be held on Thursday, August 15, 2019 at Marsh Funeral Home, 305 Cemetery Road, Gurnee, IL. Visitation will begin at 10:00 a.m., with the service commencing at 11:00 a.m. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations in her name can be made to the .
Published in the Lake County News Sun from Aug. 10 to Aug. 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Luella's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Marsh Funeral Home
Download Now