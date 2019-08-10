|
|
Luella M. Smith (nee Schoeneberger), 98, passed away on July 11, 2019 at Rolling Hills Manor, Zion, IL after a long illness. She was born March 24, 1921 in Niles Center (now Skokie), IL, the daughter of Edward and Martha (nee Meyer) Schoeneberger. She was a graduate of St. Scholastica Academy, and attended DePaul University, both in Chicago. Luella met her future husband, William H. Smith, on a blind date at Gages Lake, IL prior to World War II. They married on December 20, 1943, and made Waukegan, IL their lifetime home after the war.
Luella was a member of St. Anastasia Parish in Waukegan; a past member of the Waukegan Woman's Club, and the Clara Cummings Book Club; and a past volunteer at Victory Memorial Hospital in Waukegan. She enjoyed gardening, playing bridge, sewing, golf, and spending time with her family and friends. She was a descendant of the Harrer and Meyer families, early settlers in Niles Township, Cook County, IL.
She is survived by her children, Ronald (Loretta) Smith, Fredrick Smith and Philip Smith; Grandchildren Jason (Bridget) Smith and Megan (Jeremiah) Reiser; and Great Grandson Kane Reiser. She was proceeded in death by her husband of 74 years, William; daughter Ellen Smith; brothers Edward and Roger Schoeneberger; sisters Elizabeth Wetendorf and Mae Frederick; and her parents.
Funeral Services will be held on Thursday, August 15, 2019 at Marsh Funeral Home, 305 Cemetery Road, Gurnee, IL. Visitation will begin at 10:00 a.m., with the service commencing at 11:00 a.m. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations in her name can be made to the .
Published in the Lake County News Sun from Aug. 10 to Aug. 12, 2019