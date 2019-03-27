Luis Antonio Gonzalez, age 81, of Waukegan and Gurnee passed on March 25, 2019. Beloved husband of Josefa for 58 years. Loving dad of Luisito Gonzalez, Awilda (Jerry) Kerkman, and Jorge Gonzalez. Dear abuelo of Kassandra (Tyler) Gee, Kristina Kerkman, and Jerry Kerkman Jr.. Great-abuelo of Gabriel Gee. Cherished uncle to many nieces and nephews. Luis was preceded in death by his parents, Pascual and Cesaria Gonzalez, and his siblings Maria Victoria, and Pascual Gonzalez II. Luis served in the United States Air Force as a fireman in the Korean War. He was a member of the Puerto Rican Society for many years. Luis will be remembered for his love of music, his wonderful ability to play the cuatro, gardening with his wife in his later years, and his beautiful sense of humor. He is loved by many – and will be missed by all. Visitation will be held Thursday 4-8 PM at Marsh Funeral Home, 305 N Cemetery Rd, Gurnee. Visitation to continue at church Friday 9-10am. Mass will be held Friday at 10 AM at St. Dismas Parish, 2600 Sunset Ave, Waukegan. Interment to follow at Ascension Cemetery.For funeral info: MarshFuneralHome.com or 847-336-0127. Published in the Lake County News Sun on Mar. 27, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary