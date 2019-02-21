Luisa Mendez Lugo, 85, of Waukegan, passed away surrounded by her beloved family on February 18, 2019. Luisa was born on October 12, 1933 in San Sebastian, Puerto Rico. She lived at Lilac Ledge where she made many lifelong friends. Many of her hobbies include crocheting, sewing and taking care of her flowers and plants which were so dear to her. She was a family oriented, hardworking, and humble woman. Luisa is survived by her 3 children, Getulio Ismael Rios (Gloria Guzman), Javier Rios (Sara Ramos), and Lucy Rios; 12 grandchildren; 16 great grandchildren; and 4 great great grandchildren; her siblings Juan Mendez, Martha Mendez, Genaro Mendez, Rafaela Mendez, Lina Mendez; extended family and many friends. She is preceded in death by both parents, Feliciano Mendez Cardona and Angela Mendez Lugo; and her husband, Getulio Rios.Her visitation will be held on Friday, February 22, 2019 from 5:00 – 8:00 pm at The Memorial Chapel of Waukegan, 1521 Washington St. Waukegan, IL 60085. A second visitation will be held on Saturday, February 23, 2019 beginning at 9:00 am at the funeral home, followed by her funeral service beginning at 11:00 am with Javier Rios officiating. Interment will follow at North Shore Garden of Memories. Arrangements are under the care of The Memorial Chapel of Waukegan, for more information please call, (847) 623-3730. Published in the Lake County News Sun on Feb. 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary