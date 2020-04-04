|
Lydia J. McGowan, age 93 of Gurnee, IL, formally of Waukegan, IL, died peacefully in her home surrounded by family on April 1, 2020 . She was born on October 22, 1926, in Ironwood, MI and raised in Bessemer, MI by her parents Nicholas and Arcangela Ravanelli who, along with her brother Mario Ravanelli and sister Laura (nee Martorelli), predeceased her.
Lydia married her beloved husband, the late Melvin "Mac" McGowan on Valentine's Day in 1953 at Holy Name Cathedral in Chicago. She was honored to have answered her calling to a career in nursing and worked until the age of 81. The joy of her life, however, was her family.
Lydia is survived by her sons Dan (Chris) McGowan and Mike (Karen) McGowan; grandchildren Mike, Rich, Ginny, Quinn and Grace; also, many nieces, nephews and lifelong friends.
Services will be private. Our heartfelt thanks to Lydia's caregivers and friends during this difficult time.
Published in the Lake County News Sun from Apr. 4 to Apr. 6, 2020