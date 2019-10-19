Home

POWERED BY

Services
Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory
4600 County Line Rd.
Racine, WI 53403
(262) 552-9000
Resources
More Obituaries for Lyman Behrens
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lyman George Behrens


1945 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lyman George Behrens Obituary
Waukegan - It is with great sadness that our family shares the passing of a wonderful man, Lyman George Behrens, on October 11, 2019. He was born on September 9, 1945, son of the late George and Ina Behrens.

Lyman was united in marriage to the love of his life, the former Carol Ann Blomstrom, on October 28, 1974.

Lyman was a 1964 graduate of Waukegan High School. He was the administrator of the Health and Welfare Fund for the Plumbers Local 93. Lyman retired after 30 years of loyal and dedicated service to the members of the union.

He enjoyed golfing, gardening, traveling, sports, his dog Spencer, and most of all his family.

Lyman leaves to cherish his memory, his loving wife of 45 years, Carol Ann Behrens; children, Shawn (Lisa) Tate, Kimberly (Mark) Benedict, Scott (Patricia) Tate; loving grandchildren, Mark Benedict, Jr., Lauren (Luke) Armitage, Randy (Gabby) Benedict, Veronica Tate, Sara Tate-Barton; 7 beautiful great-grandchildren, who he loved very much; brothers, William Behrens, Royal (Pam) Behrens; sister, Trudy (Waylon) Adams; nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends too numerous to mention.

A celebration of Lyman's life for friends and family will be announced on a later date. The family has suggested memorials to the (kidney.org)

Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory

4600 County Line Road, Mount Pleasant, WI 53403 (262)-552-9000 www.draeger-langendorf.com
Published in the Lake County News Sun on Oct. 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lyman's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now