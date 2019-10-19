|
|
Waukegan - It is with great sadness that our family shares the passing of a wonderful man, Lyman George Behrens, on October 11, 2019. He was born on September 9, 1945, son of the late George and Ina Behrens.
Lyman was united in marriage to the love of his life, the former Carol Ann Blomstrom, on October 28, 1974.
Lyman was a 1964 graduate of Waukegan High School. He was the administrator of the Health and Welfare Fund for the Plumbers Local 93. Lyman retired after 30 years of loyal and dedicated service to the members of the union.
He enjoyed golfing, gardening, traveling, sports, his dog Spencer, and most of all his family.
Lyman leaves to cherish his memory, his loving wife of 45 years, Carol Ann Behrens; children, Shawn (Lisa) Tate, Kimberly (Mark) Benedict, Scott (Patricia) Tate; loving grandchildren, Mark Benedict, Jr., Lauren (Luke) Armitage, Randy (Gabby) Benedict, Veronica Tate, Sara Tate-Barton; 7 beautiful great-grandchildren, who he loved very much; brothers, William Behrens, Royal (Pam) Behrens; sister, Trudy (Waylon) Adams; nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends too numerous to mention.
A celebration of Lyman's life for friends and family will be announced on a later date. The family has suggested memorials to the (kidney.org)
Published in the Lake County News Sun on Oct. 19, 2019