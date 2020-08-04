1/1
Lynne Ann White
Lynne (Stern) White, 58, of Waukegan passed away on Saturday morning, August 1, 2020 at Vista East Medical Center, Waukegan. She was born in Milwaukee, WI to William and Judith and had two sisters. She attended Waukegan High School. She was married to Donald White for 20 years and had four children. Lynne brought joy to many through her cooking, was a wonderful caretaker to her beloved mother and spent many years caring for the children of family and friends. She was a loving mother, grandmother, wife, sister, daughter and aunt. Lynne is survived by her four children Nicole (Anthony), Ryan, Emily (Matt) and Jenna, her grandson Oliver, her mother Judith, her sister Kim and former spouse Donald. Memorial will be held Saturday August 15, 2020 at RJ's Eatery 1913 E Grand Ave, Lindenhurst, IL from 1 to 5pm.


Published in News Sun on Aug. 4, 2020.
