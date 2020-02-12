|
|
Maison Crowe, ne Kimberlee Rose Birky, passed suddenly on February 6th, 2020. Daughter of Harold Birky, Jr. (Linda) and Victoria Glenn Wilson (Don), she was a kind and loving sister to Karissa Birky, Todd Birky (Carrie) and a beloved aunt to Jacob and Joslyn. She was a selfless, honest, and loving person with a beautiful spirit. She was a dedicated deep tissue massage therapist and body trainer and her healing hands drew devoted clients. Her love of children was apparent at family gatherings where she would play with all the kids, organizing games and generating smiles and laughter. She was loved by all who knew her and will be sorely missed by her parents, siblings, nephew and niece, as well as her grandmother (Jettie Rose Edwards), step-siblings, aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. Interment will be private.
Published in the Lake County News Sun from Feb. 12 to Feb. 13, 2020