Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Maison Crowe
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Maison Rose Crowe

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Maison Rose Crowe Obituary
Maison Crowe, ne Kimberlee Rose Birky, passed suddenly on February 6th, 2020. Daughter of Harold Birky, Jr. (Linda) and Victoria Glenn Wilson (Don), she was a kind and loving sister to Karissa Birky, Todd Birky (Carrie) and a beloved aunt to Jacob and Joslyn. She was a selfless, honest, and loving person with a beautiful spirit. She was a dedicated deep tissue massage therapist and body trainer and her healing hands drew devoted clients. Her love of children was apparent at family gatherings where she would play with all the kids, organizing games and generating smiles and laughter. She was loved by all who knew her and will be sorely missed by her parents, siblings, nephew and niece, as well as her grandmother (Jettie Rose Edwards), step-siblings, aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. Interment will be private.
Published in the Lake County News Sun from Feb. 12 to Feb. 13, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Maison's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -