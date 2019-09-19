|
|
Manuel R. Gonzalez, age 81, passed away on Friday September 13, 2019. Manuel was born January 7, 1938 in Arecibo, Puerto Rico to Guillermo and Celin Ramos.
He is survived by his two sons: Angelo and Robert (Lisa) Gonzalez; and one grandson, Tony Gonzalez. Manuel was preceded in death by his wife Matilda Gonzalez.
A visitation for Manuel will be held Saturday, September 21, 2019 from 3:00 to 6:00 pm at Marsh Funeral Home, 305 N Cemetery Rd, Gurnee, IL. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the .
Published in the Lake County News Sun from Sept. 19 to Sept. 20, 2019