|
|
Marc Allan Hanau born October 9, 1955 in Waukegan, Illinois and died August 6, 2019 in Orlando, Florida. He was preceded in death by his father Henri Hanau, his grandparents Laure & Isadore Joseph and Hilda & Albert Hanau. He is survived by his wife Catherine (Kay) O'Neill, his mother Alice Hanau, and his sister Helen Hanau (Ron Czerwien), along with family all over the world and friends from everywhere he lived. There are so many of you. His passions included his wife, his cats, history, politics, travel, Disney, Universal Studios, and the Grateful Dead. He was a lucky guy because he worked amidst his passions. He was a graduate of Waukegan Township High School (1973) and went on to study at Marquette University. Later, Marc entered the world of travel working in Milwaukee, Las Vegas, Orlando and Waukegan. In Waukegan, he became president of Triangle Travel working alongside its founder, his mother Alice Hanau. He loved to travel and he shared that love by sending others to travel all over the world. He was happy much of the time. If you knew him, you knew his wit. His favorite expression: "I'm a good boy." Marc died after a long, complicated illness.
"What a long strange trip it's been."
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Marc's memory to , , , the Anti-Defamation League, or another . Make the world a better place.
A celebration will be held in his memory at Congregation Am Echod. 15 Commerce Dr., Grayslake, IL 60030. Sunday, September 15, 2019. 1-3 pm.
Published in the Lake County News Sun on Aug. 31, 2019