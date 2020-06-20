Marcella L. Leusch
Marcella Louise Leusch, 85 of Waukegan, passed away on Tuesday, June 16, 2020 at her daughter's home in Kenosha, WI surrounded by her loving family.

She was born to the late Edward and Dora (Oellermann) Kellogg in Lemay, Missouri. On February 8, 1958 she married Raymond Leusch. He preceded her in death on July 25, 1979. Marcella is a member of the Trinity Christian Center in Zion. She enjoyed crafts, sewing, cooking, baking and was very active in her church.

Marcella is survived by her children; Gary (Carol) Leusch, Mike (Aida) Leusch, Johnna (Russ) Menge, Terry (Shawn) Earnest, and Tad Leusch, her grandchildren; Mark, Nathaniel, Timothy, Kylee, Tyler, Hannah, Aubree, Cody, Cooper, Madison, Adriana, Gina and Jorge, her great grandchildren; Avery, Keala, Brian, Colton, Rylee, Anabel, Gabby, Lexi, Tammy and Aden.

She was preceded in death by husband Raymond, her parents, her brothers, Edward and Kenneth Kellogg and her sister Dorothy Schaefer.

Family services will be private. Burial will be at Warren Cemetery. Warren Funeral Home and Cemetery is assisting the family.



Published in News Sun on Jun. 20, 2020.
