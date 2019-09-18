|
Margaret Berzin, 85, of Waukegan, IL, peacefully passed away on Tuesday, September 17, 2019 in the presence of her family at Rolling Hills Manor in Zion, IL. She was the first baby born in Lake County on January 1, 1934 to Ignatius and Frances Hodnik.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 56 years, Morris Berzin on June 24, 2010.
Margaret attended Mother of God Grade School and Holy Child High School in Waukegan. After her children were grown, she worked part-time at Jewel Foods for many years. She was a parishioner at Our Lady of Humility Church in Beach Park, IL. She's remembered for her love of playing BINGO. Margaret enjoyed many trips to Las Vegas with her late husband Morris. She treasured the time she spent with her loving family.
She is survived by her 4 children, Cheryl Suhling, Robert (Linda) Berzin, Marc (Wanda) Berzin, and Scott (Tammy) Berzin; 11 grandchildren; and 19 great grandchildren.
In addition to her husband, she is preceded in death by her 7 siblings and their spouses.
Visitation begins at 9:30AM on Friday, September 20 and is followed by Mass of Christian Burial at 11AM both at Our Lady of Humility Church, 10655 Wadsworth Rd, Beach Park, IL 60087.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Margaret's honor to Our Lady of Humility. The family would like to thank the staff of Rolling Hills Manor for providing loving care to Margaret.
Arrangements entrusted to Gurnee Salata Funeral Home, 847-244-1155.
Published in the Lake County News Sun from Sept. 18 to Sept. 19, 2019