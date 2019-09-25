|
Margaret "Maggie" Germata (nee Bradatsch) of Wadsworth, IL., born September 21, 1954, passed away at the age of 65 on September 22, 2019 at the Cancer Treatment Centers of America in Zion, IL., surrounded by family and friends. Beloved wife of Thomas for 43 years. Loving mother of Daniel (Megan), the late Bradley, and Eric. Dear sister of Conrad, the late Robert, and Richard.
As a wife, mother, daughter, sister, and friend, Maggie was the glue that held the family together. In her eyes, there were no boundaries on the family tree-all friends were family. She connected the generations through traditions, and she linked family across the world. She always put the needs of everyone else first.
As a nurse for over 40 years with St. Therese Hospital and then Vista Medical Center East, Maggie devoted her life to saving and prolonging the lives of others.
Maggie, you opened our eyes to the joy of random acts of kindness, gift-giving, and true selflessness. For that we will be forever grateful. You touched the souls of so many people. You will be sadly missed, but we find comfort in knowing you have been reunited with Brad. "Life is short but sweet for certain."
Visitation will be held on Friday, September 27, 2019 from 4-8 PM at Marsh Funeral Home, 305 N Cemetery Rd, Gurnee. Visitation will continue on Saturday, September 28, 2019 from 9-10 AM at St. Patrick Church, 15000 W Wadsworth Rd, Wadsworth. Celebration of Life Mass will begin at 10 AM. Interment at Ascension Cemetery, 1920 Buckley Rd, Libertyville.
For funeral info: MarshFuneralHome.com or 847-336-0127.
Published in the Lake County News Sun on Sept. 25, 2019