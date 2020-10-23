1/
Margaret Grutzmacher
1948 - 2020
Margaret "Peg" Grutzmacher (née Paul) died on October 15, 2020.

Preceded in death by her parents Harold and Grace Paul, and her first husband Andrew Schaefer. Survived by her brother William Paul (Ellen), husband of 36 years Tom, children Paul and Amy, and numerous cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends.

Born on February 5, 1948 in Marinette, WI, her family moved to Waukegan, IL in 1953 where she graduated high school in 1966. She earned her BSN at Alverno College in 1983. She retired as Occupational Nurse from Abbott Laboratories in 2008.

An active member of her church and the MisShifts Car Club, Peg never had idle hands and was always making something, finishing a project for a friend, or attending the yearly Cross Stitching Retreat with her favorite store, The Black Cat Stitchery. She will be deeply missed by her family and friends.

A memorial service will be held at 11 AM on Tuesday, October 27, 2020, at the First United Methodist Church of Waukegan. Private interment at Warren Cemetery will follow.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to the American Cancer Society, First United Methodist Church, or Northern Illinois Food Bank.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in News Sun from Oct. 23 to Oct. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
27
Memorial service
11:00 AM
First United Methodist Church of Waukegan
