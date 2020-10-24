Margaret Mary Johns Stanczak passed away peacefully in her sleep on October 13, 2020. Margaret was born in Waukegan, Illinois on December 14, 1936, the eighth child of Cecelia (Duffrin) and Phillip Leonard Johns. She attended St. Anastasia Grade School, Holy Child High School and Marquette University, earning her bachelor's in nursing in 1958. As part of a Girls Nation visit, Margaret met President Dwight D. Eisenhower in a ceremony at the White House. After graduation, she began her career at St. Therese Hospital assisting in the delivery of new babies - a career that she loved. Margaret was married to William Stanczak on August 22, 1959 and quickly filled her home with four daughters and later, a son. In 1965, she and Bill moved to rural Newport Township, which was their home for the remainder of their married life. The young couple relished their country home - with Margaret planting a garden and canning all sorts of produce, jams and even concord grape juice - and indulging her love of cooking and entertaining.



Retired from the hospital, Margaret began teaching natural childbirth classes at her home. Dozens of women learned breathing and relaxation techniques according to the Reed Method. Her nurturing and counseling assisted many apprehensive women. She even created a pregnancy water exercise program which was highlighted in an article in Redbook magazine. Margaret learned to play golf, tennis and ski as an adult and enjoyed many family trips to Aspen and Vail Colorado. Margaret also joined the ski patrol staff at Wilmot Mountain in Wisconsin, attending to the needs of injured skiers on Tuesdays for many winters.



When the demands of raising a family eased a bit, Margaret moved on to educating nursing students at Lake County Area Vocational Center. Her classes were popular due to her professional yet personal approach and dynamic teaching methods. In another career shift, Margaret earned her master's degree in Gerontology. She advocated for the rights of seniors confined to nursing homes and in home care. She travelled extensively throughout the Chicago area investigating elder abuse and confronted many contentious situations. A lifelong parishioner at St Patrick's Church in Wadsworth, Illinois, Margaret was involved in many aspects of parish life. She traveled to Europe and attended mass at the Vatican with the Shamrocks group.



Margaret will be remembered for her giving, gregarious nature and her special attention to those in need. Margaret was preceded in death by her parents and former husband, her brothers Charles Johns, George Johns, Leonard Johns; and her sisters Marcile Ward and Lenore Burns. She is survived by her children Lisa Stanczak and her husband Skip Lemon, Heidi and her husband Timothy Dyer, Kristine Stanczak, Suzanne Stanczak and Bill Stanczak and his wife Jessica; and her grandchildren Christian, Heidi and Gretchen Lemon; Neal, Phoebe and Gillian Dyer; Julia and Sophie Elsmo; Olivia and Emily Stanczak; and her sisters Florence La Pell, Ivy Carnahan and Carol Corey, and many nieces and nephews. A mass celebrating Margaret's life will be scheduled during the summer of 2021, hopefully when the pandemic restrictions are eased. If you would like to be notified of the mass, please email Lisa at lmstanczak@gmail.com. Donations in Margaret's memory may be made to St. Patrick's Church in Wadsworth.





