Home

POWERED BY

Services
Congdon & Company Funeral Directors Ltd
3012 Sheridan Rd
Zion, IL 60099
(847) 746-1234

Margaret Pickett

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Margaret Pickett Obituary
Mother Margaret Lee (Holmes) Pickett, "Big Mama", was born on January 4, 1931 in Pineville, Louisiana. Big Mama completed her earthly mission when she heard the Master's call on February 11, 2020. She leaves to cherish and celebrate her life a host of family, nieces, nephews, relatives, and a "beloved community of friends". Services will take place on Saturday, February 22, 2020 at Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church, 2500 W. 30th St., Zion, IL. The visitation will begin at 10:00 a.m. and the funeral service will begin at 11:00 a.m. Interment will follow at Mt. Olivet Memorial Park, Zion. In lieu of flowers, donations to Mt. Zion Baptist Church Scholarship Fund would be appreciated. Please view the full obituary at www.congdonfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Lake County News Sun from Feb. 19 to Feb. 20, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Margaret's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Congdon & Company Funeral Directors Ltd
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -