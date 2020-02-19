|
|
Mother Margaret Lee (Holmes) Pickett, "Big Mama", was born on January 4, 1931 in Pineville, Louisiana. Big Mama completed her earthly mission when she heard the Master's call on February 11, 2020. She leaves to cherish and celebrate her life a host of family, nieces, nephews, relatives, and a "beloved community of friends". Services will take place on Saturday, February 22, 2020 at Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church, 2500 W. 30th St., Zion, IL. The visitation will begin at 10:00 a.m. and the funeral service will begin at 11:00 a.m. Interment will follow at Mt. Olivet Memorial Park, Zion. In lieu of flowers, donations to Mt. Zion Baptist Church Scholarship Fund would be appreciated. Please view the full obituary at www.congdonfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Lake County News Sun from Feb. 19 to Feb. 20, 2020