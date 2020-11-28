Margaret R "Marge" Porter, age 92 passed away peacefully on Saturday, November 21. The daughter of the late Philip and Mary (Fitzpatrick) Carey. She was born on January 21, 1928 in Chicago, IL. She attended Englewood High School in Chicago. Marge passed away 38 years to the day that she lost her beloved husband of 34 years, Clarence (Buck) Porter. Marge and Buck were married on August 29, 1948. They made their home in Chicago for the first years of marriage and in 1960 moved to Round Lake, IL. Together Marge & Buck raised six children and had a wonderful life. They loved to go camping and spend time with extended family. Every summer was spent swimming at the lake with cookouts and a bonfire. It wasn't uncommon to have several aunts, uncles & cousins staying at her home in the summer. Marge was a wonderful mother and homemaker. She was an excellent cook and loved hosting all the holidays in her home. She was famous for her brownies and homemade meatballs. She was widowed at 54 and vowed that Buck was her only love. After raising her kids, she loved spending time with her grandchildren. She also worked at an antique shop with her dear friend Barbara. Marge is survived by her six children: Mike & Karen (Wokersin) Porter, Dan & Lory (Buquet) Porter, Kathy (Porter) & Mike Fuhrer, Terry & Kathy (Keating) Porter, twins John & Jim Porter. Twelve Grandchildren and 13 Great-Grandchildren. Several nieces and nephews, two of which were very close to her; Don (Kris) Mobley and the late Kimberly Mobley. Marge lived and raised her kids by the golden rule: "Do unto others as you would have them do unto you." She will be missed by all who knew and loved her. All funeral arrangements were entrusted to Strang Funeral Chapel & Crematorium 410 E. Belvidere Rd. Grayslake, IL 60030. Due to the Pandemic a Graveside Service will be held on Wednesday, December 2, 11:00 AM at Highland Memorial Park, 33100 N. Hunt Club Road, Libertyville, IL. In lieu of flowers, donations to the "Meals on Wheels Program" of Kenosha, WI would be appreciated: www.kafasi.org/donations
. For more information please contact (847)223-8122 or log onto www.strangfuneral.org
